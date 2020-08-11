Trump trounces Biden in campaign site traffic, thanks to far-right outlets

Traffic to President Trump's presidential website is more than 4x greater than traffic to Joe Biden's presidential website, thanks in large part to traffic referrals from right-wing outlets like The Gateway Pundit and Citizen Free Press, according to data from SimilarWeb.

Why it matters: The data speaks to the enormous role the far-right web plays in promoting the president's ideas and his re-election campaign.

Web traffic to campaign websites is important because it can help campaigns fundraise, sell merchandise, and rally enthusiasm amongst voters.

Details: Nearly 60% of traffic to Trump's website from May to July of this year came from The Gateway Pundit, a far-right news and opinion website that has a reputation for spreading falsehoods and conspiracies, and Citizen Free Press, a fringe-right website that links out to stories using hyper-partisan headlines.

Meanwhile, the majority of traffic to Joe Biden's website (over 65%) in May and June came from the Democrats' online fundraising platform ActBlue.

Small percentages of traffic also come from mainstream news websites.

Data: SimilarWeb; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

What they're saying: “It is no secret that Donald Trump and his campaign cultivate the dark, hardcore rightwing fringes of the internet so they can escape reality," says Andrew Bates, Director of Rapid Response for the Biden campaign.