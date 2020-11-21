Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump participates in virtual G20 summit this weekend

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump will take part in the virtual G20 summit this weekend, the White House confirmed late Friday, to discuss the rise in coronavirus cases worldwide and the global economy.

Why it matters: The president's appearance comes as COVID-19 cases surge and world leaders struggle to develop a coordinated response to the pandemic. In total over 57 million cases have been reported, and more than 1.3 million deaths associated with the virus, per Johns Hopkins University data.

The big picture: Trump's official schedule has been largely clear since he lost the Nov. 3 election. Meanwhile, several world leaders have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his win.

    • Various business leaders and Democrats are urging Biden to craft a response to the virus alongside other world leaders, per the Washington Post.
    • Some experts believe a failure to coordinate distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine could push wealthier countries ahead of poorer ones.

Of note: Trump initially planned to hold this year's G7 summit at his Trump National Doral hotel in June, but continued to push back the forum, ultimately saying he wanted to hold the event post-election.

  • The president also missed summits with Asian leaders that were held virtually last weekend, per the Post.

What to watch: The meeting is expected to focus on finalizing a plan to grant poor nations debt relief, "which would for the first time include both China and the world’s banks," the Post writes.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Pfizer applies for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID vaccine.
  2. Health: Coronavirus deaths will likely soar Pentagon to tighten restrictions after civilian leaders test positive — WHO recommends against use of remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment.
  3. Education: America's teachers are running on empty.
  4. Politics: Sen. Rick Scott tests positive.
  5. World: Europe's brutal coronavirus surge begins to ease after restrictions — Canada's Trudeau: "A normal Christmas" is out of the question.
Michigan GOP leaders after Trump meeting: "We will follow the law"

Photo: Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images

Republican leaders in Michigan said they "have not yet been aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election" in the state after meeting with President Trump at the White House Friday.

Why it matters: The meeting was part of a long-shot effort by Trump and his campaign to prevent Michigan from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state, per NYT. But state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield (R) made clear they would not be intimidated into diverging from the normal election process.

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

