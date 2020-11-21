Trump participates in virtual G20 summit this weekend

President Trump will take part in the virtual G20 summit this weekend, the White House confirmed late Friday, to discuss the rise in coronavirus cases worldwide and the global economy.

Why it matters: The president's appearance comes as COVID-19 cases surge and world leaders struggle to develop a coordinated response to the pandemic. In total over 57 million cases have been reported, and more than 1.3 million deaths associated with the virus, per Johns Hopkins University data.

The big picture: Trump's official schedule has been largely clear since he lost the Nov. 3 election. Meanwhile, several world leaders have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his win.

Various business leaders and Democrats are urging Biden to craft a response to the virus alongside other world leaders, per the Washington Post.



Some experts believe a failure to coordinate distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine could push wealthier countries ahead of poorer ones.

Of note: Trump initially planned to hold this year's G7 summit at his Trump National Doral hotel in June, but continued to push back the forum, ultimately saying he wanted to hold the event post-election.

The president also missed summits with Asian leaders that were held virtually last weekend, per the Post.

What to watch: The meeting is expected to focus on finalizing a plan to grant poor nations debt relief, "which would for the first time include both China and the world’s banks," the Post writes.