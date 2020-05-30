President Trump moved to protect regulations issued by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that restrict federal student loan forgiveness in a veto issued Friday night.

The big picture: Several veterans' groups have argued that the rules, which make it more difficult for student borrowers to prove that a college defrauded them, will harm former service members cheated by for-profit colleges, the New York Times reports.

What they're saying: Trump said the vetoed legislation "sought to reimpose an Obama-era regulation that defined educational fraud so broadly that it threatened to paralyze the Nation’s system of higher education."

"@realDonaldTrump's decision today to veto the #bipartisan resolution, against the request of 3 dozen veterans organizations, is a blow to #veterans, #servicemembers & their families," the advocacy organization Veterans Education Success tweeted Friday.

What's next: The new rules are expected to go into effect on July 1, per the Times.

Go deeper: DeVos urged by 51 AGs to cancel disabled veterans' student debts