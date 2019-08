Education Secretary Betsy DeVos finalized her effort on Friday to make canceling student debt harder for federal loan borrowers if colleges defraud those students, Politico reports.

The big picture: The fight over DeVos's proposal to qualify the Obama-era rule has stretched on for almost the full length of Trump's presidency. 19 attorneys general sued DeVos over the plan in 2017. Her proposal is estimated to save taxpayers $11 billion over the next 10 years.