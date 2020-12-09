Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump's departing pandemic failure

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The first Americans will receive a coronavirus vaccine soon, but President Trump has done almost nothing to convince skeptical Americans that they ought to get vaccinated.

Why it matters: The more people who get vaccinated, and the more quickly they do so, the faster and more safely we can all get back to our normal lives. But roughly a third of Americans still say they don't want one.

The big picture: So far, there hasn't been a large-scale national vaccine education campaign, although the administration says one is in the works.

  • Experts say a federal communication effort would be helpful — including Trump's participation.
  • “If you look at communication research, people are going to listen to individuals they consider informed, who are familiar, and who they trust. And for a segment of the U.S. population, that includes President Trump," said Monica Schoch-Spana, a senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
  • The communication need goes beyond convincing the public that the coronavirus vaccines are safe, Schoch-Spana said. People also should understand why some groups of people are being prioritized above others and the complexity surrounding multiple vaccines, some of which require more than one dose.

Driving the news: A new Gallup poll suggests that American's opinions on the vaccine are relatively malleable, although Republicans are still less likely to get one.

  • The percentage of Democrats who said they'd take a vaccine dropped as low as 53% in September amid controversy over whether Trump would ram one through the regulatory process. That percentage has since jumped back up to 75%, and 63% of Americans overall say they would get one.
  • But only half of Republicans say they'd get vaccinated. Trump, who holds enormous sway with his base, could theoretically reach some of those people.

The other side: Trump has not been a reliable source of pandemic information over the last nine months, and that's led to some skepticism that his involvement would be helpful.

  • “Respected public icons — and Trump is not one of them — are going to be important to persuade the public to take safe and effective vaccines. But they have to know what they’re talking about," said John Moore, a professor at Cornell University.

What we're watching: The Department of Health and Human Services is launching a $250 million public health education campaign, part of which will focus on vaccine acceptance.

  • The effort "is focused on what we are calling 'the movable middle' – specifically, we are working in support of CDC and others across the department to use public education to move folks who are hesitant about vaccines to acceptance of vaccines - when vaccines are available to the broader public," an HHS spokesperson said.
  • "HHS will initiate education about vaccines and the vaccine development process using digital/social media channels as early as next week," he added.

The bottom line: Vaccine "expectations really need to be set right now, and they should have been set much sooner," Schoch-Spana said.

Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Health

FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization

Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs to clinical nurse manager Fiona Churchill in Edinburgh, Scotland on Dec. 8. Photo: Andrew Milligan/pool/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee released a detailed analysis on Tuesday finding that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine appears to meet the safety and efficacy requirements necessary for an emergency use authorization (EUA).

Why it matters: The FDA's initial review suggests that the agency will issue an EUA after its advisory committee meets on Thursday. The publication of the analysis comes the same day that the U.K. began administering its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which regulators cleared for emergency use last week.

Sam Baker
17 hours ago - Health

Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Peer-reviewed research published Tuesday confirms that the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is moderately effective at preventing infection, and it appears to keep people out of the hospital.

Why it matters: Some questions remain about AstraZeneca's vaccine, but the findings released in The Lancet medical journal help validate that the product works and is safe.

Axios
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden prioritizing schools, teachers in coronavirus playbook

Anthony Fauci appears via video on Tuesday with Vice President-elect Harris and President-elect Biden. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Biden's COVID checklist includes getting Americans to wear masks as a patriotic duty, vaccinating 50 million people and reopening the majority of schools by the end of April.

Why it matters: The remote learning adopted by many of America's biggest school districts has been a disaster for students and parents alike.

