23 mins ago - World

In UN address, Trump says China "unleashed this plague onto the world"

Dave Lawler, author of World

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump used a virtual address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to defend his response to the coronavirus and call on other countries to “hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China.”

Setting the scene: Trump ticked through four years of major decisions and accomplishments in what could be his last address to the UN. But first, he launched into a fierce attack on China as Beijing’s representative looked on in the assembly hall.

Breaking it down: There were two main themes to Trump’s speech.

  1. On his watch, America and its military have become more powerful than ever — but he is using that strength to promote peace.
  2. China is taking advantage of other countries and bodies like the World Health Organization — and has been getting away with it.

Excerpts:

  • "We are once again engaged in a great global struggle. We have waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy, the China virus.”
  • Citing a pending troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the recent White House gathering between Serbia and Kosovo, and the newly sealed Israel recognition deals, Trump declared: "America is fulfilling our destiny as peacemaker."
  • Trump said the U.S. was developing weapons no previous administration had even considered, and said America had "the most powerful military anywhere in the world, and it’s not even close.”
  • Trump's bottom line: “I am putting America first just as you should be putting your countries first. That’s ok, that’s what you should be doing.”

Between the lines: Many leaders who will be speaking this week have been frustrated by Trump's unwillingness to join a global initiative on vaccine distribution, his announced withdrawal from the World Health Organization, and his unilateral attempt to reimpose sanctions on Iran even after leaving the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • The direction of travel for the UN over the next few years will be decided, in large part, by the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

What to watch: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech will follow shortly behind Trump’s. In it, Xi is expected to laud multilateral cooperation and China’s central role in it.

Go deeper: What to watch this week at UNGA.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
15 hours ago - World

Trump and Xi to give dueling speeches Tuesday at UN General Assembly

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping will address the UN General Assembly just minutes apart on Tuesday morning — with Russia’s Vladimir Putin following soon thereafter.

The big picture: Trump has promised a “strong message on China.” Xi, meanwhile, is expected to laud global cooperation — with the clear implication that it can be led from Beijing.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Sep 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

The tech war between the U.S. and China escalates

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Economic tension between the U.S. and China continues to escalate but is shifting in focus — away from the tit-for-tat trade war and toward a more direct confrontation over the future of technology at the heart of the conflict between the world's two largest economies.

Why it matters: The battle between the U.S. and China was always about tech supremacy and the direct confrontation could result in an accelerated splintering of global supply chains and a significant reduction of international commerce.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
22 hours ago - World

Trump announces new Iran sanctions in effort to maintain international arms embargo

Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order on Monday that would impose sanctions on any person or entity that contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran or is engaged in providing training and financial support related to those weapons.

Why it matters: The executive order is the first step by the Trump administration to put teeth into its claim that international sanctions on Iran were restored over the weekend, one month after the U.S. initiated the "snapback" process under a United Nations Security Council resolution.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!