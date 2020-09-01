53 mins ago - Health

U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Trump administration has decided to go it alone on developing and distributing a coronavirus vaccine, after refusing to join the World Health Organization's efforts to provide equitable doses for all countries, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The U.S. is betting it will win the race for a coronavirus vaccine without any help from foreign countries.

  • “The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China,” said Judd Deere, a spokesperson for the White House.

State of play: 172 countries have submitted “expressions of interest” in the COVAX initiative, led by the WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi.

  • They hope to avoid an outcome where access to vaccines is initially limited to countries that produce them or can afford to buy them at scale.
  • The idea is that rich and middle-income countries will help fund the development of at least nine vaccine candidates. Once one of those vaccines is approved, it will be distributed globally according to need, including to poorer countries.
  • Distribution will be based on population size, with health care workers and vulnerable people prioritized and a portion kept in reserve to be deployed to hot spots.
  • The groups behind COVAX are aiming to avoid a higher-stakes repeat of the 2009 H1N1 vaccine, which was secured almost entirely by rich countries.

But the U.S. and several other rich countries or blocs — the U.K., EU, Japan — have also been spending billions of dollars to ensure their access to the leading vaccine candidates.

  • Given the limits on global manufacturing capacity, those deals could undermine the effectiveness of the global initiative.

What to watch: While countries like the U.K. and Japan have also expressed interest in the COVAX initiative, the U.S. is going it entirely alone.

  • It has purchased a combined 800 million doses of six vaccines, with the option to buy 1 billion more, per Nature.
  • The Trump administration has compared its approach to that of an airplane passenger securing their oxygen mask before helping others, Thomas Bollyky and Chad Bown write in Foreign Affairs — though they note that "airplane oxygen masks do not drop only in first class."

Yes, but: "An unlikely worst-case scenario, experts said, is that none of the U.S. vaccine candidates are viable, leaving the United States with no option since it has shunned the COVAX effort," per the Post.

18 hours ago - Economy & Business

Eli Lilly CEO: There is "strong argument" for U.S. to share coronavirus vaccine

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks, whose company has a coronavirus treatment in Phase 3 of clinical trials, told "Axios on HBO" that it'd be smart to share with other countries rather than going America first.

The big picture: 66% of Americans don't want to share a vaccine right away with the rest of the world if the U.S. gets there first, according to a recent Harris poll, Axios' Sam Baker reported last week.

19 hours ago - Health

Report: HHS offers $250M contract for drive to "inspire hope" during pandemic

Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services is auctioning a more than $250 million contract to a communications firm to "defeat despair and inspire hope" about the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reported Monday evening.

Why it matters: The decision to offer the contract comes as HHS faces questions over its independence from the Trump administration in recent weeks.

Updated 20 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual briefing Tuesday "no country can just pretend the pandemic is over."

Driving the news: Tedros was urging countries, communities and individuals to focus on to taking control of the coronavirus with safeguards before reopening economies. "The more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up," he said. "Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster."

