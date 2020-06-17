22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bolton alleges Trump encouraged Xi to continue with Uighur detainment camps

President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping in November 2017 in Beijing. Photo: Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump allegedly told Chinese President Xi Jinping in June 2019 to continue building camps used to detain roughly 1 million to 2 million Uighur Muslims, according to an excerpt from former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book published in the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: China's internment camps have used mass surveillance, arbitrary detentions, brainwashing and even torture on the persecuted minority group living in the northwest region of Xinjiang, as exposed by journalists, NGOs and former detainees.

Between the lines, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: Trump administration officials have publicly condemned the camps. Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sam Brownback, the ambassador at large for international religions freedom appointed by Trump, have all spoken out against them.

  • Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross took the novel step of adding dozens of Chinese companies and government bureaus deemed complicit in operating the camps to an export blacklist normally reserved for terrorism and financial offenses.
  • Around the same time as the WSJ excerpt was published Wednesday, Trump signed a bill passed by Congress that calls for sanctions for Chinese officials responsible for the camps.
  • But many of the allegations excerpted from Bolton's book claim that Trump's personal dealings with China were singularly focused on securing his own re-election, not the country's history of human rights abuses.

What he's saying: "At the opening dinner of the Osaka G-20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang," Bolton writes in his book, per the WSJ.

  • "According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do. The National Security Council’s top Asia staffer, Matthew Pottinger, told me that Trump said something very similar during his November 2017 trip to China."

The White House referred Axios to a comment from press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who said Wednesday that the book is "full of classified information." The National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mike Allen
10 hours ago

Trump's attacks fuel John Bolton's new bestseller

Trump and Bolton in 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump sure is good at selling books — even when they attack him.

The state of play: The president said this week that "a lot of people are upset" that John Bolton, his former national security adviser, had written the 592-page book — "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," out Tuesday.

Zachary Basu
Updated 20 hours ago

Trump administration sues to block publication of John Bolton's book

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday seeking to block former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing his tell-all book on June 23, claiming that Bolton breached his contract by failing to complete a pre-publication review for classified information.

The big picture: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by President Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. Trump claimed on Monday that Bolton would have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeded with publishing the book, stating: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Ursula Perano
43 mins ago

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with murder

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images. caption: People visit the memorial setup outside the Wendy's restaurant that was set on fire by demonstrators after Rayshard Brooks was killed on June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Fulton County district attorney announced at a press conference on Wednesday that former officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta last week, will be charged with 11 counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

The big picture: Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot after a struggle, setting off another wave of protests that had taken place since the killing of George Floyd. Officer Devin Brosnan, who was also present during the incident, faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

