House passes Uighur human rights bill via proxy vote

Photo: Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

The House voted 413-1 on Wednesday in favor of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, a Senate bill that would sanction Chinese officials responsible for detaining up to 2 million members of the ethnic minority in forced labor camps in Xinjiang.

Why it matters: The passage of the bill will further exacerbate tensions between the U.S. and China, which are already running extremely high as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's aggressive actions toward Hong Kong.

  • The bill requires President Trump to submit reports to Congress identifying Chinese officials and others who've played a role in human rights abuses toward the Uighur population.
  • Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) introduced the bill, which has widespread bipartisan support. It will now go to the president's desk for a signature, though Trump has not yet indicated whether he will enact it into law.
  • Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the sole "no" vote.

Worth noting: This is the first time in House history that a bill has been passed via proxy voting, which was introduced as part of the 45-day "remote proceedings" period that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has designated during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 70 Democrats voted via proxy.

Between the lines, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: The U.S. government has been slow to levy sanctions on the Chinese government, which is still actively perpetuating the worst ethno-religious mass internment since World War II.

  • The difficulty of punishing Beijing, even for such extreme abuses, indicates how powerful the country has become.

The big picture: Earlier on Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China and does not warrant special treatment under U.S. law.

  • The revocation of Hong Kong's special status could lead to sanctions against China.
  • The Trump administration has also signaled it will seek some sort of punishment against China for its role in covering up the initial coronavirus outbreak.

Pompeo tells Congress Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Wednesday that he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China and does not warrant special treatment under U.S. law.

Why it matters: Revoking Hong Kong's special status would hasten its economic and financial decline, already set in motion by China's growing political grip on the city. The preferential status that the U.S. has long granted Hong Kong has made the city a top U.S. trading partner.

Updated 6 hours ago - World

Hong Kong's economic future hangs in the balance

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As Beijing forces a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong, the once semi-autonomous city's status as one of Asia's largest financial hubs is at risk.

Why it matters: Political freedoms and strong rule of law helped make Hong Kong a thriving center for international banking and finance. But China's leaders may be betting that top firms in Hong Kong will trade some political freedoms for the economic prosperity Beijing can offer.

12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Pro-Hong Kong resolution at British university fails after Chinese student opposition

A protester waves the Hong Kong colonial flag during a July 2019 demonstration against the extradition law to China. Photo: Ivan Abreu/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A student resolution expressing support for the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement was voted down at the University of Warwick in England, after opposition from mainland Chinese students.

Why it matters: The charged politics of China's actions in Hong Kong are spilling over to university campuses thousands of miles away, raising questions for students and university administrators about how to protect democratic values.

May 26, 2020 - World