What Trump uses Twitter for

A New York Times analysis found that over half of President Trump's more than 11,000 tweets to date have been attacks. Key stats: He has tweeted 570 attacks against immigrants and tweeted praise to dictators 132 times.

Be smart: "... some of the topics on which Mr. Trump gets the most 'likes' and retweets — jabs at the N.F.L., posts about the special counsel’s investigation, unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud — poll poorly with the general public," per the Times.