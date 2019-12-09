Stories

Trump is the most tweeted about politician globally in 2019

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

President Trump was the most tweeted about politician in 2019, according to data from Twitter.

Why it matters: 6 of the top 10 most tweeted about politicians are Americans, even though the majority of Twitter's user base is international.

By the numbers: Most-tweeted about politicians globally:

  1. Donald Trump
  2. Barack Obama
  3. Narendra Modi
  4. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  5. Jair Bolsonaro
  6. Bernie Sanders
  7. Hillary Clinton
  8. Joe Biden
  9. Emmanuel Macron
  10. Vladimir Putin

Yes, but: Despite the fact that American politicians were popular on Twitter this year, most of the most-tweeted about news hashtags were about international events:

  1. #NotreDame (fire in Paris)
  2. #令和 (start of the Reiwa Era in Japan)
  3. #Venezuela (protests)
  4. #Brexit (UK politics)
  5. #台風19号 (Typhoon Hagibis in Japan)
  6. #PrayForAmazonia (fire in the Amazon)
  7. #HongKong (protests)
  8. #ClimateStrike (environment movement)
  9. #Christchurch (tragedy)
  10. #DemDebate (U.S. politics)

Go deeper: See the most-talked about shows and athletes on Twitter of 2019.

Donald Trump