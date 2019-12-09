President Trump was the most tweeted about politician in 2019, according to data from Twitter.
Why it matters: 6 of the top 10 most tweeted about politicians are Americans, even though the majority of Twitter's user base is international.
By the numbers: Most-tweeted about politicians globally:
- Donald Trump
- Barack Obama
- Narendra Modi
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Bernie Sanders
- Hillary Clinton
- Joe Biden
- Emmanuel Macron
- Vladimir Putin
Yes, but: Despite the fact that American politicians were popular on Twitter this year, most of the most-tweeted about news hashtags were about international events:
- #NotreDame (fire in Paris)
- #令和 (start of the Reiwa Era in Japan)
- #Venezuela (protests)
- #Brexit (UK politics)
- #台風19号 (Typhoon Hagibis in Japan)
- #PrayForAmazonia (fire in the Amazon)
- #HongKong (protests)
- #ClimateStrike (environment movement)
- #Christchurch (tragedy)
- #DemDebate (U.S. politics)
