President Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Ukraine whistleblower claimed his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "crazy, frightening, and completely lacking in substance" — a claim disproven by the whistleblower's complaint.
"The so-called Whistleblower, before knowing I was going to release the exact Transcript, stated that my call with the Ukrainian President was 'crazy, frightening, and completely lacking in substance related to national security.' This is a very big Lie. Read the Transcript!"
Reality check: In the complaint, the whistleblower never states that the call between Trump and Zelensky was "crazy, frightening, and completely lacking in substance" as Trump claims.
- A White House official described the call that way to the whistleblower, the New York Times reported.
- The complaint's section about the call is sourced to "multiple White House officials with direct knowledge of the call."
- Despite the fact that the whistleblower did not have firsthand knowledge of the content of the call, the 3 claims about the call in the whistleblower's complaint were verified by the White House's release of the memo summarizing the Trump-Zelensky call.
