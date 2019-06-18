President Trump attacked European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi in a Tuesday tweet after he signaled that he may lower interest rates as soon as next month, causing the euro to drop against the dollar.

The big picture: Trump has been waging a war with his own central bank, blurring the lines of the Federal Reserve’s political independence by calling on it to cut interest rates. Now, Trump is picking a fight with the ECB, one of the major central banks that has hinted at easing monetary policy as the global economy slows. The Fed is one of the few that has yet to make that pivot, though speculation abounds that it may indicate this week that a rate cut is coming.