2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump brushes off coronavirus as reason for stock market plunge

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Monday that cratering oil prices and "Fake News" caused the stock market's plunge, brushing off Wall Street's increasing anxieties about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: While oil price issues are certainly a significant driver of the market drop, Trump's tweets came after the illness' spread continued to worsen over the weekend across the globe.

  • Trading halted for 15 minutes on Monday morning after the S&P 500's losses hit 7%, marking the first use of "circuit breakers" for the markets implemented after the 2008 financial crisis.
  • The White House's mixed messaging on the illness, which has often been at odds with public health experts, has induced some confusion among businesses and the public on how to better prepare.
  • The president tried to pivot the issue back to the worries of average Americans, stating that "gasoline prices [are] coming down" in another tweet.

Worth noting: "Crude has become a bigger problem for markets than the coronavirus," Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, told CNBC.

  • "It will be virtually impossible for the [S&P 500] to sustainably bounce if Brent continues to crater."

Between the lines, via Axios' Ben Geman: This appears to be Trump's first effort to manage the politics of the oil price collapse.

  • While the price drop will indeed send gasoline prices down further, it will also bring economic pain to U.S. oil-producing regions where development is expected to slow.

Courtenay Brown

Wall Street's coronavirus anxiety hits new heights

A board displaying the foreign exchange rate of the US dollar against the Japanese yen, next to the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

Trading activity Sunday night shows the recent tumult on Wall Street will continue.

What's going on: The yield on the benchmark government bond continued its swift slide lower as nervous investors pile into the safe-haven asset, while pre-market trading pointed to steep declines for U.S. stocks. Oil prices dropped sharply.

Ben Geman

Oil prices plunge as market absorbs OPEC-Russia split

A Kuwaiti trader checks stock prices at Boursa Kuwait in Kuwait City, on March 8, 2020. Photo: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images

Oil prices nosedived to four-year lows Sunday as trading resumed after Friday's collapse of the OPEC-Russia production-limiting pact, a rupture slated to increase supplies at a time when the novel coronavirus is sapping demand.

The state of play: The immediate 31% collapse when trading resumed last night was the second-largest on record behind the 1991 Gulf war, Bloomberg reports.

Orion Rummler

Fueled by coronavirus, global oil demand set to drop record amount

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Global oil demand in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to decline by the largest amount in recorded history, IHS Markit projected Tuesday night.

Driving the news: The decline, which is set to exceed even what occurred in the 2009 financial crisis, is being driven by the spread of the novel coronavirus and subsequent stunted economic activity in China.

