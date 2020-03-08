1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump Jr. defends saying Democrats want millions to die from coronavirus

Jim VandeHeiUrsula Perano

Donald Trump Jr. said he's "entitled to speak with hyperbole" when questioned in an interview with "Axios on HBO" about his statement suggesting Democrats want millions to die from the coronavirus.

Between the lines: Trump Jr. told Fox News in late February that "for Democrats to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump's streak of winning is a new level of sickness."

  • "I don't know if this is coronavirus or Trump Derangement Syndrome, but these people are infected badly," Trump told Fox News.

In the "Axios on HBO" interview, Trump clarified that he doesn't actually think that Democrats want millions to die, but noted: "I don't know that they want millions of people, but you could see them."

  • "There was nothing that Trump could do that could turn his response to coronavirus into, hey, he did a good job."

The big picture: There are more than 106,000 coronavirus cases in 100 countries and territories and the global death toll has risen to almost 3,600.

  • The Trump administration's response to the novel coronavirus is being spearheaded by Vice President Mike Pence, in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health.
  • Officials have predicted the continued spread of the virus throughout the U.S., with the likelihood of significantly more confirmed cases as testing improves.

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

Mike Pence to local schools: It's OK to shut down over coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence appears in a pre-taped interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C. Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC

President Trump would "respect any decisions that are made at the state and local level" on actions to combat the novel coronavirus, including school shutdowns, Vice President Mike Pence told NBC in an interview airing Sunday.

Why it matters: COVID-19 is a major challenge for the Trump administration, with 66 infections and one death from the virus in the U.S., per a CDC statement Saturday. A poor response could be "politically devastating" for them, Axios' Alayna Treene and Sam Baker note.

What the coronavirus means for Trump's presidency

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A poor response to the coronavirus could be politically devastating for President Trump, and so far his administration has given the strong impression that it’s still scrambling as the risk of a pandemic mounts.

Why it matters: There’s only so much any president can do to stop a virus from spreading, and for now the coronavirus is still very much under control within the U.S. But if the disease get worse in the months ahead, and if the administration seems to be caught off guard, that spells trouble for public confidence in Trump.

