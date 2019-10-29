President Trump tweeted Monday a "declassified" image of the dog who aided in the U.S.-led operation against Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Islamic State, or ISIS.
The big picture: Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters the highly trained Belgian Malinois was injured in the raid but is steadily recovering. The dog was injured when Baghdadi activated a suicide vest, Trump told reporters.
- Dogs are often used in tactical situations to sniff out threats, track dangerous persons and chase down runaways.
- While the pooch’s name is being kept confidential, it's widely being revered as a hero.