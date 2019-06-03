President Trump said that if Americans stopped "using or subscribing" to AT&T that "big changes" might occur at CNN, which is owned by the telecommunications giant, in a Monday tweet.

The big picture: The AT&T-Time Warner merger — approved earlier this year after a Justice Department attempt to block it — spurred a great deal of antitrust rhetoric from both the Trump administration and the president himself. Trump's tweet came as he complained that he was forced to watch CNN as "the primary source of news available from the U.S." while in London for a state visit.