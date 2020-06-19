2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump aides argue for overture to African Americans at Tulsa rally

Trump supporters at his upcoming rally site in Tulsa. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some advisers to President Trump are urging him to lean into Juneteenth during his rally in Tulsa tomorrow.

Why it matters: Aides have been looking for ways to give Trump opportunities to hype the policies he believes have helped African Americans during his presidency — including criminal justice reform, support for historically black colleges and universities, and opportunity zones.

The context: Between the pandemic and nationwide protests, Trump is hurting with swing voters who like his policies but hate how he behaves.

  • His handling of the protests and their aftermath — including the incendiary tweet "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" — have damaged his standing with these key voters.

Jacob Knutson
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump claims he made Juneteenth "very famous"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump took credit for popularizing Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S., in a wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal Thursday, saying: "I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous."

Driving the news: The president claimed that "nobody had ever heard" of the June 19 celebration before he planned a rally in Tulsa on that day. His campaign ultimately changed the date of the rally to June 20 after receiving pushback from African American leaders around the country.

Dion Rabouin
40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Half of the Fortune 100 pledge $2B to fight inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed/Axios

Since our Monday story on Fortune 100 companies' donations to battle racism and inequality, the tally has risen to more than $2 billion and now includes 50 firms, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: Pressure is growing for wealthy corporations to speak out on social issues and to back up those words with sizable funding. More are doing so than ever before and in a much more public way.

Kendall Baker
45 mins ago - Sports

NFL's top doctor: There won't be "football as usual" in 2020

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, told Axios that he's "very optimistic" about the league's season moving forward this fall — but cautioned that it won't be "football as usual."

Why it matters: "There are going to be a lot of changes in the way that we do things, from how we practice, to how we lay out our facilities, to how we travel, to how we organize sidelines and the on-field experience," he said.

