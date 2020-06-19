Trump aides argue for overture to African Americans at Tulsa rally

Some advisers to President Trump are urging him to lean into Juneteenth during his rally in Tulsa tomorrow.

Why it matters: Aides have been looking for ways to give Trump opportunities to hype the policies he believes have helped African Americans during his presidency — including criminal justice reform, support for historically black colleges and universities, and opportunity zones.

The context: Between the pandemic and nationwide protests, Trump is hurting with swing voters who like his policies but hate how he behaves.

His handling of the protests and their aftermath — including the incendiary tweet "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" — have damaged his standing with these key voters.

