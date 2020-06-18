36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump claims he made Juneteenth "very famous"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump took credit for popularizing Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, in a wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal Thursday, saying: “I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous."

Driving the news: The president claimed that "nobody had ever heard" of the June 19 celebration before he planned a rally in Tulsa on that day. His campaign ultimately changed the date of the rally to June 20 after receiving pushback from African American leaders around the country.

Between the lines: 47 states recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday, but legislation to declare it a national holiday has repeatedly stalled in Congress, according to the Congressional Research Service.

  • The Trump administration put out statements on Juneteenth during each of his first three years, according to the WSJ.
  • “Oh really? We put out a statement? The Trump White House put out a statement?” Trump said when presented with that information. “Ok, ok. Good.”

The big picture: Trump told the WSJ he believes that "there there probably is some" systemic racism in United States," but that he thinks "it’s very substantially less than it used to be."

  • Trump said he opposed renaming military assets named after Confederate generals who fought during the Civil War because he believes the names were a way to help unite the North and the South after the war.
  • Many military bases were named during a period that began in 1917 and stretched into the 1940s, more than 50 years after the end of the Civil War.
  • “And now you’re going to take them off? You’re going to bring people apart,” Trump said.
  • He explained that he does not regret sending a controversial tweet during the protests over the death of George Floyd in which he said, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" — a violent phrase with a racist history dating back to police brutality against African Americans in the 1960s.
  • Trump said the tweet was “a combination of both" a threat and a fact. Axios has reported that some of the president's most trusted aides were alarmed by his violent rhetoric and urged him to tone it down.

Go deeper: Trump calls coronavirus testing "overrated," says it "makes us look bad"

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Jun 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump pushes rally date originally set for Juneteenth amid pressure

President Trump. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced via tweet that he's rescheduling his first rally since the coronavirus lockdown from June 19 to June 20, following criticism that it was set for Juneteenth, a holiday in some states marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Why it matters: Trump told Fox News earlier this week: “The fact that I’m having a rally on that day, you can really think about that very positively as a celebration.” But Democrats used the rally's originally assigned timing to call out the president amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
Jun 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Virginia Gov. Northam proposes making Juneteenth a paid state holiday

Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he would introduce legislation to make Juneteenth — a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. — a paid, state holiday.

Why it matters: Virginia is home to Richmond, which was once the capital of the Confederacy.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began on June 19

President Trump at a roundtable with law enforcement at the White House on June, 8. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his first campaign rally since early March will be held next on June 19 in Tulsa, Okla.

Why it matters: Trump's rallies usually draw thousands, and the event's safety protocols for the coronavirus pandemic are currently unclear. Trump's team has reportedly looked into what safety precautions would be implemented and had planned to present Trump with options, Politico reported on Monday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow