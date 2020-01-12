Trump laments "stigma" of impeachment, suggests Senate shouldn't hold trial

President Trump argued in a tweet Sunday that the Senate holding an impeachment trial based on what he claims is "no evidence," rather than dismissing the trial altogether, "gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have."
The big picture: The White House has worked in close coordination with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in organizing the parameters of the Senate trial. Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withholding the articles of impeachment for three weeks in an attempt to get more "fair" trial terms, the proceedings are expected to be favorable to Trump, with no vote on witnesses until after opening arguments.
What he's saying:
"Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree!"— Trump tweeted
Earlier in the day, Trump lamented how the "stigma" of impeachment is now part of his legacy — a talking point that Pelosi herself used in an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.
- "Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong?" Trump tweeted. "Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!"
- Axios reported in October that Trump believes impeachment could help him get re-elected, but that he was concerned that history would record him as one of only three impeached presidents.
