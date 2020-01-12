Trump laments "stigma" of impeachment, suggests Senate shouldn't hold trial

President Trump argued in a tweet Sunday that the Senate holding an impeachment trial based on what he claims is "no evidence," rather than dismissing the trial altogether, "gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have."

The big picture: The White House has worked in close coordination with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in organizing the parameters of the Senate trial. Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withholding the articles of impeachment for three weeks in an attempt to get more "fair" trial terms, the proceedings are expected to be favorable to Trump, with no vote on witnesses until after opening arguments.