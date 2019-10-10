Trump says Trey Gowdy can't join legal team until January

President Trump told reporters on the White House lawn Thursday that former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy can't join his legal team until January because of federal lobbying rules.

Why it matters: Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow confirmed on Wednesday that Gowdy had agreed to operate as Trump's outside counsel as the president faces an impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats. However, the House committees conducting the investigation are already moving full steam ahead with subpoenas and witness depositions and are likely to vote on articles of impeachment before the end of the year.

