Full list: The leaked Trump transition vetting documents

Nearly 100 internal Trump transition vetting documents were leaked to "Axios on HBO," identifying a host of "red flags" about officials who went on to get Trump administration jobs and others who never had an administration materialize.
- We redacted personal details that weren't newsworthy, information from spurious sources, and material the vetting team described as rumors about contenders’ personal lives, and contact and identification information. All the unredacted information is from public sources.
Full list:
- Jerome Michael Adams, U.S. surgeon general
- Marsha Blackburn, U.S. senator
- John Bolton, national security adviser
- Tom Bossert, Trump's former Homeland Security adviser
- Scott Brown, U.S. ambassador to New Zealand
- Terry Branstad, U.S. ambassador to China
- Jovita Carranza, U.S. treasurer
- Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation
- Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor
- David Clarke, former Milwaukee sheriff
- Dan Coats, director of national intelligence
- Gary Cohn, Trump's former chief economic advisor
- Toby Cosgrove, Cleveland Clinic CEO
- Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education
- Ari Emanuel, William Morris Endeavor CEO
- Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. congressperson (D-Hawaii)
- Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer
- Giuliani also had a separate business ties research dossier compiled.
- Nikki Haley, Trump's former UN ambassador
- Pete Hegseth, Fox News contributor
- Laura Ingraham, Fox News host
- Joel Kaplan, Facebook's vice president of global public policy
- John Kelly, Trump's former White House chief of staff
- Kris Kobach, former Kansas Secretary of State
- Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative
- James Mattis, former Secretary of Defense
- KT McFarland, former deputy national security adviser
- Pat McCrory, former North Carolina governor
- Don McGahn, Trump's former White House counsel
- Linda McMahon, former administrator of Small Business Administration
- Steve Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury
- Mick Mulvaney, OMB director, Trump's acting White House chief of staff
- Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Agriculture
- Rick Perry, Secretary of Energy
- David Petraeus, former CIA director and retired four-star general
- Tom Price, former Secretary of Health and Human Services
- Scott Pruitt, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
- Mike Rogers, former Navy admiral
- Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce
- Rex Tillerson, former Secretary of State
- Seema Verma, administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- Ray Washburne, former Overseas Private Investment Corportation CEO
- Ryan Zinke, former Secretary of the Interior
