O'Brien: Trump transferring power is not on the table "at this point"

President Trump handing the powers of the presidency to Vice President Pence is "not something that's on the table at this point," White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Driving the news: The president "feels very well" and will remain at Walter Reed hospital, where he has been since Friday, for "at least another period of time," O'Brien said.

  • This comes after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Saturday night: "[H]e's made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning, when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned. ... He had a fever and a blood oxygen level that dropped rapidly."

O'Brien acknowledged the possibility of Trump's condition deteriorating "just like it could happen to anybody, but we're prepared."

  • "We have a great vice president. We have a government that is steady."
  • "The government's doing well, the president's doing well and I'm not going to address hypotheticals, but we have plans for everything."

How it works: Under the 25th Amendment, the vice president has authority to step in if the president gives written notice to congressional leadership that ''he is unable to discharge the power and duties of his office.''

  • President Reagan briefly handed his duties to Vice President George H.W. Bush when he went under anesthesia for a precancerous colon procedure. President Bush transferred his authorities to Vice President Cheney in 2002 and 2007, both during colonoscopies.
  • "If both the president and vice president are very sick but functioning, they can delegate decisions to subordinates," Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University, told Axios' Hans Nichols early Friday.
  • "Actual succession under the 25th Amendment only kicks in with an effective vacancy due to death or complete incapacity."

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign pledged Saturday to release his COVID-19 test results from now on, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement that the former vice president is "being tested regularly." Biden told reporters he hadn't been tested for the virus Saturday, but he was tested Friday and would be again Sunday morning. His campaign had not disclosed Biden's test results before President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

Mark Meadows: Trump's blood oxygen level "dropped rapidly," but he's doing well

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters about President Trump's positive coronavirus test outside the West Wing of the White House on Friday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News Saturday night that officials were "concerned" about President Trump's condition after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but he's now "doing well."

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports from the White House on Trump's condition. Meadows' remarks come after White House physician Sean Conley said Saturday that Trump "remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen," but that the president is "not yet out of the woods."

Trump gives coronavirus update: "I'm starting to feel good"

A photo released by the White House of President Trump working in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Saturday, after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House

The White House released images Saturday night of President Trump working from the Walter Reed Medical Center, hours after a video message was posted from his Twitter account in which he said he's "starting to feel good."

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports on the state of Trump's health since it was announced Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The timeline on when he fell ill is also unclear.

