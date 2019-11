The Department of Agriculture will distribute the second round of aid payments for 2019 aimed at buffering the impact of President Trump's trade war with China starting next week, according to a USDA statement.

The state of play: The administration already paid farmers $6.7 billion for production in this year and $8.6 billion last year, per Politico. The earlier payment in 2019 covered half of the farmers' eligible production, and the latest round will cover an additional quarter.