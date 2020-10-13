1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump asks Supreme Court to block subpoena for tax returns

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump's attorneys filed an emergency request on Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to block a lower court's ruling that would allow the Manhattan district attorney to enforce a subpoena for his personal and corporate tax returns.

The state of play: This could be the second time that the long-running legal battle over Trump's finances ends up before the Supreme Court. In July, the court ruled that presidents are not immune from investigation but sent the case back down to lower courts, where Trump's lawyers could try again to fight the subpoena.

  • A three-judge appeals panel in New York rejected Trump's argument last week that the subpoena from Manhattan DA Cy Vance was overbroad and amounted to political harassment.
  • Vance agreed to hold off on enforcing the subpoena for 12 days on the condition that Trump's lawyers moved quickly to appeal.

The big picture: Vance's office, which is one of several probing Trump's business dealings and financials, was initially believed to be examining hush money payments made by Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen during the 2016 election.

  • Recent court filings, however, suggest that the scope of the probe is far broader and that Trump could be under investigation for tax fraud.

Read the emergency request.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How Amy Coney Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Appointing three Supreme Court justices will likely be President Trump’s most important achievement, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett may well be the most important of the three.

Why it matters: Barrett would transform the court’s internal politics, handicapping Chief Justice John Roberts and establishing a new center of gravity on the right. Her presence would force a whole new set of strategic calculations among the justices — and those calculations will shape the law of the land for a generation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
Updated 40 mins ago - Technology

Live: Apple debuts 5G-capable iPhone 12, cheaper HomePod

Photo: Apple

Apple introduced a lineup of new iPhone models Tuesday, all with 5G support, as well as a smaller, cheaper version of its HomePod speaker

Why it matters: Apple's events may not be as drama-packed as they once were, but the iPhone remains the most important product in Apple's lineup and a bellwether for the broader industry.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
51 mins ago - Science

Earth-watching satellites come of age

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Constellations of Earth-gazing satellites are giving new and growing markets an unprecedented view — and understanding — of the planet.

Why it matters: The Earth observation market was once focused on collecting huge amounts of raw data, but companies are now working to pull in revenue by creating tools to analyze that information for customers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!