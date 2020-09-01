1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals panel halts ruling allowing subpoena for Trump tax returns

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images

A federal appeals panel on Tuesday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would have forced President Trump to comply with a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance for eight years of his financial records.

What to watch: The panel set oral arguments for Trump's appeal for Sept. 25. Trump's lawyers have already signaled their intention to appeal to the Supreme Court if they lose, further extending the legal fight that began last September.

The big picture: The Supreme Court ruled in July that presidents are not immune from investigation and that Vance had the legal right to subpoena Trump's financial institutions, but it sent the case back down to lower courts so that Trump's lawyers could raise other objections.

  • A federal judge threw out Trump's lawsuit last month, dismissing the theory of "absolute immunity" from investigation argued by the president's lawyers as "perilous to the rule of law."
  • Trump's lawyers immediately appealed, and a three-judge panel from the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals heard brief arguments on Monday before issuing its temporary stay.
  • Worth noting: Even if Vance is allowed to enforce the subpoena, grand jury secrecy laws would prevent Trump's tax returns from becoming public.

Between the lines: In a disclosure last month, Vance's office suggested for the first time that it's investigating Trump and his company for "alleged bank and insurance fraud."

  • The filing pointed to media reports about "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization" to support Vance's argument about the legitimacy of the subpoena, which Trump's lawyers had argued was over-broad and issued in bad faith.
  • Previously, Vance was only thought to be investigating hush-money payments that Trump made to women he allegedly had affairs with through his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Orion Rummler
Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals panel tosses House lawsuit to enforce McGahn subpoena

Don McGahn. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 on Monday that House Democrats do not have the legal authority to enforce a subpoena against former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Why it matters: The majority opinion deals a severe blow to the House's investigative power, ruling that Congress must pass a law in order to enforce subpoenas in court. House Democrats on Monday immediately said they would appeal the decision and ask the full appeals court to rehear the case.

Zachary Basu
Aug 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Appeals court denies Michael Flynn's request to immediately drop case

Michael Flynn. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an 8-2 ruling on Monday denying former national security adviser Michael Flynn's petition to force a federal judge to immediately drop his criminal case, as requested by the Justice Department.

Why it matters: The ruling will allow District Judge Emmet Sullivan to hold hearings to discuss the motion to dismiss the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador.

Fadel Allassan
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump asks White House physician to address reports about his health

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

At the request of President Trump, White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement Tuesday saying that the president "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" a stroke or mini-stroke, in response to "recent public comments regarding his health."

The intrigue: The statement comes after a book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt out Tuesday reported that Vice President Pence was "on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily" during Trump's sudden visit to Walter Reed last November. The book does not provide a reason for the visit, which the White House has said was part of a "routine" checkup, and does not say anything about a stroke.

