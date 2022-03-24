Trump guilty of numerous felonies, says prosecutor who resigned

A senior prosecutor who investigated former President Trump's financial dealings said he is "guilty of numerous felony violations" and called it a "grave failure of justice" to not pursue an indictment, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by the New York Times.

Why it matters: Mark F. Pomerantz and another senior prosecutor resigned last month after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's probe into Trump's potential tax and bank-related fraud stalled. In his resignation letter, Pomerantz explicitly said he believes the office could have convicted Trump.

Bragg's office and Trump's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What they're saying: "The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did," Pomerantz wrote in his letter, per the Times.

He called Bragg's decision to not pursue an indictment "contrary to the public interest."

Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, the other prosecutor who resigned, had been preparing to charge Trump with falsifying his annual financial statements, which is a felony in the state of New York.

If an indictment had been secured, Trump would've become the first U.S. president to face criminal charges, the Times notes.

"No case is perfect," Pomerantz said. "Whatever the risks of bringing the case may be, I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice."

The big picture: Bragg, who was sworn into office in January, has said the investigation remains ongoing, according to the Times.