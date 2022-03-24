Trump guilty of numerous felonies, says prosecutor who resigned
A senior prosecutor who investigated former President Trump's financial dealings said he is "guilty of numerous felony violations" and called it a "grave failure of justice" to not pursue an indictment, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by the New York Times.
Why it matters: Mark F. Pomerantz and another senior prosecutor resigned last month after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's probe into Trump's potential tax and bank-related fraud stalled. In his resignation letter, Pomerantz explicitly said he believes the office could have convicted Trump.
- Bragg's office and Trump's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
What they're saying: "The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did," Pomerantz wrote in his letter, per the Times.
- He called Bragg's decision to not pursue an indictment "contrary to the public interest."
- Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, the other prosecutor who resigned, had been preparing to charge Trump with falsifying his annual financial statements, which is a felony in the state of New York.
- If an indictment had been secured, Trump would've become the first U.S. president to face criminal charges, the Times notes.
- "No case is perfect," Pomerantz said. "Whatever the risks of bringing the case may be, I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice."
The big picture: Bragg, who was sworn into office in January, has said the investigation remains ongoing, according to the Times.