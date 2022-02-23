Prosecutors leading Manhattan DA's Trump investigation resign

Two prosecutors who have helped lead the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into former President Donald Trump's financial dealings abruptly resigned on Wednesday, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: Their resignations came after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg suggested that he had "doubts about moving forward" with the case, and throws the future of the investigation into doubt, per the Times.

State of play: One of the prosecutors, Mark Pomerantz, confirmed to the Times that he had resigned but did not elaborate. The other, Carey Dunne, declined to comment, per the Times.

The big picture: The Manhattan DA's investigation into potential tax and bank-related fraud has stalled for over a month because of Bragg's reluctance to move forward, per the Times.