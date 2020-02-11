1 hour ago - Health

White House seems to back insurers in fight over surprise bills

Caitlin Owens

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

In the debate over surprise medical bills, the White House said today it's "concerned that a push to overuse arbitration will raise healthcare costs" — indicating that it's not on board with the approach doctors and hospitals prefer.

The big picture: Congress is gridlocked between two approaches, pitting insurers against providers. White House spokesman Judd Deere also said the administration believes surprise bills from air ambulances should be addressed in the same legislation.

