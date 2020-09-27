53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump sees court fight as virus respite

Spotted at Trump's rally last night at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

At a rally in Pennsylvania last night, President Trump basked in adulation for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and said, "She should be running for president!"

Why it matters: She might as well be. The Trump campaign is thrilled to be talking about something besides the president's handling of COVID, and it's going all-in to amp up the court conversation.

The RNC and Trump campaign are planning local events and protests across the country to support Barrett’s confirmation.

  • The RNC will feature the battle in a $10 million digital ad campaign to encourage battleground-state voters to return vote-by-mail ballots or go to the polls, AP's Zeke Miller reports.

A top Republican strategist tells Axios that the court fight could help most of the party's endangered senators — including Thom Tillis (N.C.), Joni Ernst (Iowa) and Steve Daines (Mont.), plus probably David Perdue (Ga.) and possibly Martha McSally (Ariz.)

  • "The unique power of a Supreme Court [nomination] reinforces the importance of the Senate, and could create a lift that we haven’t seen yet because of the president’s weak numbers," the strategist said.

The fight also gives a massive spotlight to Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (S.C.), who's in an unexpectedly tight re-election race.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What they're saying: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 26. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic and Republican lawmakers along with other leading political figures reacted to President Trump's Saturday afternoon nomination of federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

What they're saying: "President Trump could not have made a better decision," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. "Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States."

Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump introduces Amy Coney Barrett as nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump announced he's nominating federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Why it matters: She could give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court, and her nomination sets in motion a scramble among Senate Republicans to confirm her with 38 days before the election. Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to confirm Barrett with the current majority.

Axios
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Graham hopes his panel will approve Amy Coney Barrett by late October

Sen. Lindsey Graham during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News Saturday he expects confirmation hearings on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court to start Oct. 12 and for his panel to approve her by Oct. 26.

Why it matters: That would mean the final confirmation vote could take place on the Senate floor before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

