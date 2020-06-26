The Trump administration formally asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn the Affordable Care Act, AP reports.

Why it matters: Nearly 20 million Americans could lose health care coverage and protections for those with pre-existing conditions if the court rules to overturn ACA.

Nearly half a million people who lost their health insurance during the economic shutdown during the pandemic were able to get coverage through HealthCare.gov, per AP.

What they're saying

Texas and other conservative-led states argue the ACA is unconstitutional after Congress passed tax legislation in 2017 that removed fines for not having health insurance but still requires all Americans to have coverage.

The Trump administration's legal brief does not mention the coronavirus.

What's next: The court will likely hear the arguments in the fall.

