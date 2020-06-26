Trump administration asks Supreme Court to overturn ACA
The Trump administration formally asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn the Affordable Care Act, AP reports.
Why it matters: Nearly 20 million Americans could lose health care coverage and protections for those with pre-existing conditions if the court rules to overturn ACA.
- Nearly half a million people who lost their health insurance during the economic shutdown during the pandemic were able to get coverage through HealthCare.gov, per AP.
What they're saying
- Texas and other conservative-led states argue the ACA is unconstitutional after Congress passed tax legislation in 2017 that removed fines for not having health insurance but still requires all Americans to have coverage.
- The Trump administration's legal brief does not mention the coronavirus.
What's next: The court will likely hear the arguments in the fall.
