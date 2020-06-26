2 hours ago - Health

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to overturn ACA

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump administration formally asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn the Affordable Care Act, AP reports.

Why it matters: Nearly 20 million Americans could lose health care coverage and protections for those with pre-existing conditions if the court rules to overturn ACA.

  • Nearly half a million people who lost their health insurance during the economic shutdown during the pandemic were able to get coverage through HealthCare.gov, per AP.

What they're saying

  • Texas and other conservative-led states argue the ACA is unconstitutional after Congress passed tax legislation in 2017 that removed fines for not having health insurance but still requires all Americans to have coverage.
  • The Trump administration's legal brief does not mention the coronavirus.

What's next: The court will likely hear the arguments in the fall.

Bob Herman
3 hours ago - Health

ACA enrollment up 46% due to coronavirus job losses

More people are signing up for ACA coverage due to coronavirus layoffs. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of people who lost jobs and related health coverage and then signed up for Affordable Care Act health plans on the federal website was up 46% this year compared with 2019, representing an increase of 154,000 people, the federal government said in a new report.

The bottom line: The rush of people going to HealthCare.gov was tied to "job losses due to COVID-19," the government said.

Kendall Baker
2 hours ago - Sports

Universities cut sports teams, as they struggle with coronavirus fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As universities scramble to survive the financial fallout of the coronavirus, sports teams are being cut, abruptly ending thousands of student-athletes' careers and exposing a collegiate sports model that many believe is broken.

Why it matters: With concern about the fall football season growing by the day, the fear is that the cuts have only just begun.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 9,632,969 — Total deaths: 489,854 — Total recoveries — 4,859,744Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m ET: 2,422,312 — Total deaths: 124,415 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Federal response: White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months.
  4. Public health: Young people with obesity and other health conditions at risk — CDC says could be 10x more U.S. coronavirus cases.
  5. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  6. 2020 election: Biden says Trump "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  7. World: Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens.
  8. 1 🐎 thing: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
