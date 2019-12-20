Swing states and red states stand to lose the most if the courts ultimately throw out the Affordable Care Act, according to a new analysis by the Urban Institute.
Why it matters: President Trump and Republican attorneys general could pay a steep political price if they succeed in their quest to kill the law.
Details: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Hampshire would see their uninsured rates shoot up by more than 100%.
- Maine would be hit harder than almost any other state, and is home to one of the GOP's most vulnerable senators up for reelection, Susan Collins.
- States like Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Montana don't have competitive Senate races at this point, but the pending lawsuit could put GOP incumbents in those states in a bind.
Bonus: The analysis found that providers also take a financial hit.
Go deeper: The ACA legal fight isn't even close to over