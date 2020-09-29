2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Pro-Trump super PAC launches $40M ad blitz in sprint to election

Screengrab of an ad, courtesy of America First Action.

America First Action, the biggest pro-Trump super PAC, is spending another $40 million on economy-focused ads in key states ahead of November, including a new targeted campaign in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Why it matters: It shows Republicans remain concerned about Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and even Georgia — all states Trump won in 2016.

  • The new ad buy brings America First Action's total spending this cycle to over $106 million.
  • The group says they plan to announce yet more spending in the five weeks between now and the Nov. 3 election.

What they're saying: The PAC's president Brian Walsh told Axios that this spending, while independent of the Trump campaign, provides cover in key areas in order to allow the president's team to spend more in other places where they may see opportunities to flip states that were blue in 2016.

  • "We want to focus as much as we can on the center of the dartboard," Walsh said.

Details: The campaign will include TV, digital and mail ads.

  • One ad running in Philadelphia this week asserts that Joe Biden wants to raise taxes on Day One, and that his plans would unravel the economy.
  • Trump's own campaign has been increasingly looking to Pennsylvania as key to his re-election.

By the numbers:

  • Florida: The group will spend $8.7 million in Miami, with ads starting on Oct. 7 and running through Election Day. (The group is already spending $12.7 million from September to Election Day in Orlando and West Palm Beach.)
  • Pennsylvania: $18.4 million in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Wilkes Barre/Scranton, Johnstown and Erie (Sept. 30 to Election Day).
  • Wisconsin: $5.5 million in Wausau (Sept. 30 to Election Day), Milwaukee and La Crosse (Sept. 30 to Oct. 13). The PAC will also spend on mail ads in Minneapolis.
  • North Carolina: $4.6 million in Raleigh (Sept. 30 to Election Day).
  • Georgia: $2.8 million in Albany, Macon and Savannah (Oct. 7 to Election Day).

The other side: "This election boils down to Scranton versus Park Avenue because Joe Biden is standing up for the middle class families that Donald Trump has abandoned in favor of corporate welfare and his rich, connected donors," Biden spokesman Andrew Bates told Axios.

  • "Independent economists confirm that Joe Biden would grow our economy faster than Donald Trump. ... We literally can't afford to keep Donald Trump behind the wheel."

16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania GOP asks Supreme Court to halt mail-in ballot extension

Applications for mail-in ballots in Reading, Pennsylvania. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Republicans in Pennsylvania on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a major state court ruling that extended the deadlines for mail-in ballots to several days after the election, The Morning Call reports.

Why it matters: It's the first election-related test for the Supreme Court since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and could decide the fate of thousands of ballots in a crucial swing state that President Trump won in 2016. What the court decides could signal how it would deal with similar election-related litigation in other states.

Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign ad targets Trump on income tax payments

Combination images of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign team released an ad on Twitter late Sunday in response to the New York Times' explosive report on President Trump's income tax contributions.

Why it matters: The ad and accompanying tweet stating how much tax American workers like nurses and teachers pay compared to the $750 in federal income taxes the NYT said Trump paid in 2016 and again in 2017 marks the first official response by the Biden campaign to the report, which Trump called "fake news." The ad comes ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How Trump, Biden plan to score at Tuesday's debate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump has been practicing with flashcards and prepping with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before Tuesday's presidential debate.

Behind the scenes: Top aides tell Axios he's been testing his attacks on the campaign trail for weeks, seeing what ignites his crowds or falls flat. One of the biggest themes Trump plans to drive home is his "tough guy" persona, which advisers see as an advantage with voters in key states.

