The General Services Administration was subpoenaed on Thursday for failing to deliver documents related to the Washington, D.C. Trump International Hotel's lease to the House Transportation committee, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: President Trump has been sued for allegedly profiting from officials, both foreign and domestic, who stay at the luxury D.C. property. That suit will be heard by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 12. One of Trump's attorneys recently argued the president is immune to prosecution while he holds office.

