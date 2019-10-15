Appeals court revives lawsuit against Trump for hotel profits

A federal appeals court has agreed to reconsider an earlier ruling that dismissed a lawsuit alleging President Trump profited from the presidency with the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Maryland and D.C. have backed the suit, arguing that Trump is in violation of the emoluments clause by profiting from officials, both foreign and domestic, who stay at the luxury property. A ruling in the 4th circuit had killed the suit in July, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to let the lawsuit be heard before the full 15-judge court on Dec. 12.

Go deeper: Pentagon spent at least $184,000 on Trump Turnberry Resort stopovers