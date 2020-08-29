28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What's next for Trump after the Republican National Convention

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios; Photo: Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images

Team Trump officials told Axios they're using the same tactic, with a suburban twist, that worked for the campaign in 2016 when they portrayed a country at risk from "violent" immigrants flooding the U.S.-Mexico border:

Why it matters: They're trying to scare swing voters away from the Biden-Harris ticket by defining the duo as a conduit for the "radical left."

Trump officials saw their convention as a turning point after a difficult summer.

  • They sought to change perceptions about "who Trump's supporters are — what they believe, where they come from and why they support the president," communications director Tim Murtaugh said.
  • Trump's team leaned heavily on Black speakers to rebut cries of racism. But Jonathan Swan reports that was less to appeal to Black voters than to reassure college-educated suburbanites.

What's next: The biggest message the Trump campaign will push beyond this week is "the unrest and continued violence in a lot of Democrat-run cities," Murtaugh said

  • "If people want national policies modeled after Seattle and Portland," Murtaugh said, "Joe Biden is their guy.”

Mike AllenAlayna Treene
Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Between the lines of Trump's RNC speech

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

After spending four years pushing away all but his hardest core, President Trump used the Republican National Convention to try to belatedly reel back big swaths of the electorate who like his policies but don't like him.

The state of play: The Trump campaign is gambling that even Americans who hate his style will ultimately vote on what they think affects them most directly.

Axios
Updated Aug 28, 2020 - Axios Events

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Trump casts Biden as vessel for "wild-eyed Marxists" in RNC acceptance speech

Flashback: What Trump said about "law and order" at his 2016 RNC speech.

🚨 Highlights from Night 4:

📝 Between the lines: How Trump could pull off another upset.

Hans Nichols
Updated Aug 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden plans modified return to campaign trail

Biden at the virtual Democratic National Convention. Photo: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Joe Biden announced plans on Thursday to start traveling to swing states, promising not to violate "state rules about how many people can in fact assemble."

Why it matters: Biden's announcement comes after Axios first reported that the campaign was considering how to travel in a way that honored local regulations while reaching voters in important states.

