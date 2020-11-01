Trump's stock market performance falls short of Obama's

President Trump has presided over a stock market surge since taking office in 2016, but has been outpaced by three of his four predecessors.

By the numbers: The S&P 500 grew by 44.5% since Trump's inauguration through the end of October 2020. This comes up short of former President Obama's 66.1% through the comparable time period, but well above the -15.8% for former President George W. Bush.

Trump's market performance also trails Obama in terms of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, although it tops Obama when it came to the Nasdaq.

Context: Obama took office in the midst of an economic recession, so much of his S&P 500 performance was a rebound from the depths. Trump inherited a bull market that continued to rampage, outside of a brief dip early in the pandemic.

Be smart: The S&P 500 measures how investors view the health of large American companies, not how healthy the American economy may or may not be.