Trump's State of the Union gets lowest ratings since he took office

Sara Fischer

President Trump delivers the State of the Union address flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Roughly 37.2 million people tuned in to watch President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday, according to Nielsen — the fewest number of people that have tuned into the yearly address so far during his presidency.

Why it matters: The event happened amid an already chaotic news cycle surrounding the president's impeachment trial and the Iowa causes. Axios has reported that generally, viewers are beginning to tune out of lots of political storylines, due mostly to saturation.

Be smart: Like most television viewership these days, the vast majority of the viewers of this year's address came from those age 55+.

  • To no surprise, Fox News by far had the biggest audience. The network has consistently led in overall cable news ratings for many years.

By the numbers:

  • 2019: 46,789,000 million
  • 2018: 45,551,000 million
  • 2017: 47,741,000 million

Ursula Perano

Seventh Democratic debate drew in 7.3 million viewers

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Tuesday's Democratic debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines register was watched by 7.3 million viewers, early data released by Nielsen Media Research shows.

Why it matters: The seventh Democratic debate was watch by slightly more people than the past few debates, which attracted viewers in the six million range. That boost could be for several reasons, including big news events such as President Trump being impeached and the killing of Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani. But viewership is still way down from first few debates — which averaged about 12 million viewers each.

Ursula Perano

Trump surprises military wife with homecoming at State of the Union

President Trump worked a surprise military homecoming into his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Orion Rummler

White House names Interior Secretary Bernhardt designated survivor

Trump and Bernhardt in the White House on Jan. 9. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was named the designated survivor for this year's State of the Union address, according to the White House pool report.

What it means: Bernhardt is at a secure, undisclosed location throughout the evening and is the administration official in the line of succession who would assume the presidency in the unlikely case of disaster taking out the leaders assembled for President Trump's address.

