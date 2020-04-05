Trump sees "sooner rather than later" return of pro sports

President Trump predicted yesterday that the Republican National Convention will open as scheduled in Charlotte on Aug. 24 — "We have no contingency plan" — setting a new bar for a phased return to business in America.

The big picture: With the virus peak for New York projected as Thursday, and for the nation as April 15 (a week from Wednesday), Trump continued trying to leaven dire warnings with a sunny streak.

"This will be probably the toughest week — between this week and next week," he said Saturday in the White House briefing room.

After emphasizing dire warnings earlier in the week, Trump yesterday was back in reopen mode:

"I want fans back in the arenas," Trump said. "I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s gonna be sooner rather than later."

Before the briefing, Trump held a conference call with 13 commissioners of major men's and women's U.S. pro sports leagues, including WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

A person with direct knowledge of the call told AP that Trump believes the NFL season will start as scheduled Sept. 10, with fans in seats.

But California Gov. Gavin Newsom said when asked if the NFL season will start on time: "I'm not anticipating that happening in this state."

