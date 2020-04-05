1 hour ago - Sports

Trump sees "sooner rather than later" return of pro sports

Mike Allen

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Trump predicted yesterday that the Republican National Convention will open as scheduled in Charlotte on Aug. 24 — "We have no contingency plan" — setting a new bar for a phased return to business in America.

The big picture: With the virus peak for New York projected as Thursday, and for the nation as April 15 (a week from Wednesday), Trump continued trying to leaven dire warnings with a sunny streak.

  • "This will be probably the toughest week — between this week and next week," he said Saturday in the White House briefing room.

After emphasizing dire warnings earlier in the week, Trump yesterday was back in reopen mode:

  • "I want fans back in the arenas," Trump said. "I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s gonna be sooner rather than later."

Before the briefing, Trump held a conference call with 13 commissioners of major men's and women's U.S. pro sports leagues, including WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

  • A person with direct knowledge of the call told AP that Trump believes the NFL season will start as scheduled Sept. 10, with fans in seats.
  • But California Gov. Gavin Newsom said when asked if the NFL season will start on time: "I'm not anticipating that happening in this state."

🗞️ P.S. The cover of Sunday's WashPost Sports section is: "Wait till next year? Uncertainty abounds, but some experts say the games may not return until 2020," by Adam Kilgore.

  • "Disease experts suggest that the possibility feared most in the sports world — no major events for the rest of the year — may be more real than many believe."

