1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump mulled "settling" with Mueller amid Russia investigation

Mike Allen, author of AM

Cover: Random House

One of the crazy nuggets in a deeply reported book by the N.Y. Times' Michael Schmidt — "Donald Trump v. the United States," out tomorrow — is that President Trump mulled the idea of "settling" with special counsel Robert Mueller.

What he's saying: "At one point, as the investigation seemed to be intensifying," Schmidt writes, Trump told White House counsel Don McGahn "that there was nothing to worry about because if it was zeroing in on him, he would simply settle with Mueller. He would settle the case, as if he were negotiating terms in a lawsuit."

  • Some of documents were obtained by the special counsel's office. Others came from the FBI, the offices of the White House chief of staff and counsel, and the president's personal legal team. 
  • Schmidt spent hundreds of hours with current and former senior government officials, and others intimately involved in the story.

Schmidt's thought bubble: "Mueller apparently knew a great deal about what had gone on inside the White House as Trump had tried to control, frustrate, and end the Russia investigation. I thought — but was not entirely sure — that one of the main reasons Mueller knew so much was McGahn."

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan, author of Sneak Peek
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Leaked McGahn memo reveals alarms about Kushner's security clearance

Jared Kushner and Kelly on the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 3, 2017. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

On Feb. 23, 2018, White House counsel Don McGahn sent a two-page memo to Chief of Staff John Kelly arguing that Jared Kushner's security clearance needed to be downgraded, the New York Times' Michael Schmidt reports in his forthcoming book, "Donald Trump v. The United States."

Driving the news: Schmidt reports directly from the confidential McGahn memo for the first time, describing how Kelly had serious concerns about granting Kushner a top-secret clearance in response to a briefing he had received related to the routine FBI investigation into Kushner’s background.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan, author of Sneak Peek
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump offered FBI director job to John Kelly, asked for loyalty

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The day after President Trump fired FBI boss James Comey, the president phoned John Kelly, who was then secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, and offered him Comey's job, the New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Michael Schmidt reports in his forthcoming book, "Donald Trump v. The United States."

Driving the news: "But the president added something else — if he became FBI director, Trump told him, Kelly needed to be loyal to him, and only him."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYT: Rosenstein curtailed counterintelligence probe into Trump's Russia ties

Rod Rosenstein testifying before the Senate, June 3. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told special counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017 to only conduct a criminal investigation of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, secretly curtailing an FBI counterintelligence probe into President Trump's ties to Russia, the New York Times' Mike Schmidt reports.

Why it matters: Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe had approved the opening of the counterintelligence investigation out of concerns that Trump's decades of personal and financial dealings in Russia posed a national security threat. Rosenstein, concluding that the probe lacked justification and that McCabe had conflicts of interest, never informed him of the decision.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow