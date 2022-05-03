Trump entities agree to pay $750K to settle D.C. inauguration lawsuit

The Trump Organizations and other entities tied to former President Trump agreed Tuesday to pay $750,000 to settle a lawsuit with the D.C. attorney general over payments to the Trump International Hotel in Washington during his 2017 inauguration.

Why it matters: The lawsuit, filed in January 2020, alleged that Trump's inaugural committee coordinated with the former president's business to overpay for event space.

It claimed that the committee violated its purpose as a nonprofit by paying up to $1 million to the Trump family through payments for the event space.

What they're saying: "We clawed back $750,000 from the Trump Organization to give to local nonprofits educating youth about democracy and civics," D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said in a tweet Tuesday.

"We’re resolving our lawsuit and sending the message that if you violate DC nonprofit law—no matter how powerful you are—you'll pay," he added.

He said D.C. would use the money received from the Trump entities to give two charities, the Mikva Challenge Grant Foundation and DC Action, $375,000 each.

The other side: "Given the impending sale of The Trump International Hotel, Washington D.C., and with absolutely no admission of liability or guilt, we have reached a settlement to end all litigation with Democrat Attorney General Racine," Trump said in a statement Tuesday.

The big picture: The Trump Organization, the former president's inaugural committee and the Trump Hotel denied any wrongdoing in the settlement.

A judge had set a trial date for the lawsuit for late September 2022.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Trump.