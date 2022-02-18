Judge sets trial date for case against Trump's inaugural committee

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A judge on Thursday set a Sept. 26 trial date to hear the D.C. attorney general's case against former President Trump's inaugural committee.

Why it matters: Attorney General Keith Racine's (D) office sued the committee in 2020 alleging that it misused over $1 million in payments to the Trump hotel in D.C. for event space during the president’s 2017 inauguration. That money went directly to the Trumps, the lawsuit claims.

The Trumps have attacked the lawsuit as "another politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness."

Both Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were deposed as part of the investigation.

The big picture: The Trump Organization is currently the subject of several probes. Earlier on Thursday, a different judge ordered Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to testify in New York's civil investigation into his business.