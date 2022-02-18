Skip to main content
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge sets trial date for case against Trump's inaugural committee

Shawna Chen
Photo of Donald Trump with his left hand on a Bible and his right hand raised as he is sworn into office
Donald Trump is sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2017 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

A judge on Thursday set a Sept. 26 trial date to hear the D.C. attorney general's case against former President Trump's inaugural committee.

Why it matters: Attorney General Keith Racine's (D) office sued the committee in 2020 alleging that it misused over $1 million in payments to the Trump hotel in D.C. for event space during the president’s 2017 inauguration. That money went directly to the Trumps, the lawsuit claims.

The big picture: The Trump Organization is currently the subject of several probes. Earlier on Thursday, a different judge ordered Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to testify in New York's civil investigation into his business.

Go deeper