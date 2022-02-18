Judge sets trial date for case against Trump's inaugural committee
A judge on Thursday set a Sept. 26 trial date to hear the D.C. attorney general's case against former President Trump's inaugural committee.
Why it matters: Attorney General Keith Racine's (D) office sued the committee in 2020 alleging that it misused over $1 million in payments to the Trump hotel in D.C. for event space during the president’s 2017 inauguration. That money went directly to the Trumps, the lawsuit claims.
- The Trumps have attacked the lawsuit as "another politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness."
- Both Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were deposed as part of the investigation.
The big picture: The Trump Organization is currently the subject of several probes. Earlier on Thursday, a different judge ordered Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to testify in New York's civil investigation into his business.