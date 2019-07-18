The Trump administration is sending more than 2,100 additional troops to the southern border, the Pentagon said in a statement Wednesday.

The big picture: 1,000 Texas National Guard and 1,100 active duty troops will be sent to the border, as President Trump's rule requiring immigrants to seek refuge in a 3rd country before applying for asylum in the U.S. comes into effect. The troops will join about 4,500 active duty and National Guard troops already at the border, per Reuters.

