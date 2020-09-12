1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump admin planning new restriction for foreign students

The Trump administration plans to propose a rule in the coming weeks to make international students request visa extensions after two or four years of study, administration officials tell Axios.

Between the lines: Right now, foreign students can stay indefinitely as long as they meet requirements proving they are students. The proposal would essentially set up mandatory check-ins with the Department of Homeland Security in an attempt to prevent overstays.

  • While ICE oversees the student visa program, the proposed extension process would go through the backlogged U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

What they're saying: NAFSA President Ravi Shankar told Axios a regulation of that kind would likely restrict international enrollment. Educators are concerned about an increase in already heavy workloads for universities and additional fees, as well as what happens if USCIS can't process extensions on time.

The plunge in highly skilled work visas

Data: U.S. State Department via Migration Policy Institute: Note: Including E1, E2, H-1B, H-4, L-1, L-2, O-1, O-2, O-3, TN and TD visas; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus has slammed the door on highly skilled foreign workers — amping up President Trump's push to limit American-based companies' hiring of foreigners.

Why it matters: The restrictions and bottlenecks may outlast the pandemic, especially if Trump wins reelection. Economists warn that could slow the U.S. recovery and reduce competitiveness.

A story of winning, then almost losing the immigration lottery

Last year Fatma became one of the lucky few selected out of millions who apply for the diversity visa lottery — a program intended to bring in immigrants from underrepresented countries.

What's happening: Now, the 29-year-old Albanian with a master's degree, and experience in hospital administration, is one of thousands fighting a pandemic and the Trump administration for her chance to move her family to the U.S.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 28,572,250 — Total deaths: 916,992 — Total recoveries: 19,265,932Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 6,466,012 — Total deaths: 193,351 — Total recoveries: 2,417,878 — Total tests: 87,227,008Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus — Trump health appointees reportedly interfered with CDC COVID-19 reports.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Media: We're numb to the coronavirus — How partisan media influences natural disaster response.
