What they're saying: Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence

President Trump commuted the 40-month prison sentence of his longtime associate and confidante Roger Stone on Friday.

Why it matters: Stone, the seventh person to be convicted and sentenced for crimes unearthed by former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, will spend no time behind bars for obstructing justice, tampering with witnesses and making false statements to Congress.

What to watch: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) in a statement alongside Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) called for an immediate briefing from the White House Counsel on the circumstances surrounding Stone’s commutation.

“The facts are clear: Roger Stone lied to investigators. He threatened to harm a witness to his crimes. A jury of our fellow Americans found him guilty of obstruction of justice," Nadler and Maloney wrote.

What they're saying: Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement that Trump "once again abused his power, releasing the commutation on a Friday night, hoping to yet again avoid scrutiny as he lays waste to the norms and the values that make our country a shining beacon to the rest of the world."

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Trump commuting Stone's sentence "is among the most offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice."

(D-Calif.) said Trump commuting Stone's sentence "is among the most offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice." Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) wrote on Twitter: "Trump commutes the prison sentence of Roger Stone while the officers that killed Breonna Taylor are still free. The two systems of justice in this country must end."

(D-Calif.) wrote on Twitter: "Trump commutes the prison sentence of Roger Stone while the officers that killed Breonna Taylor are still free. The two systems of justice in this country must end." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said via tweet: "Donald Trump has abandoned the rule of law and made a mockery of our democracy. He truly is the most corrupt president in history."

(D-Mass.) said via tweet: "Donald Trump has abandoned the rule of law and made a mockery of our democracy. He truly is the most corrupt president in history." Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Twitter he supports the commutation, adding "Roger Stone’s prosecution by overzealous Special Counsel prosecutors was an outgrowth of the Obama-Biden misconduct."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that Stone was "a victim of the Russia Hoax" and that he "would be put at serious medical risk in prison."