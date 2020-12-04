Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump campaign, RNC have raised $207.5 million since Election Day

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee said Thursday they have hauled in $207.5 million since Election Day.

Why it matters: The funds have been largely raised through President Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. His campaign's slew of lawsuits and recount efforts have seen little success.

  • The campaign has told supporters the funds will go to "election defense fund," but portions of the funds are going to Trump's newly-created political action committee.
  • The campaign did not say how the $207.5 million was divided. The funds were being split between the "Save America" PAC, paying off Trump's campaign debts, the RNC and two committees jointly operated by the RNC and the campaign.

What they're saying: “These tremendous fundraising numbers show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien.

  • “It also positions President Trump to continue leading the fight to clean up our corrupt elections process in so many areas around the country, and to build on gains from the 2020 elections so we can take back the House and build on our Senate majority in 2022," Stepien said in a statement without providing evidence for his corruption claims.
  • RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel added that the party has "been fighting tooth and nail to uphold election integrity across the country and defend our Senate Republicans in Georgia.”

Worth noting: Axios' Jonathan Swan reported in November that Trump has already started eyeballing a 2024 run.

Fadel Allassan
Dec 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Ronna McDaniel to seek re-election as RNC chair with Trump's support

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ronna McDaniel will seek re-election to a third term as chair of the Republican National Committee, AP reports.

Why it matters: McDaniel has the support of President Trump, who wants to keep her in place in order to maintain tight control over party HQ ahead of his likely 2024 presidential run.

Jonathan SwanMike Allen
Dec 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2024 begins

Trump speaking to reporters in the White House on Thanksgiving. Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump is likely to announce he'll run again in 2024, perhaps before this term even ends, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Trump has already set in motion two important strategies to stay relevant and freeze out other Republican rivals. 

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

