Trump campaign, RNC have raised $207.5 million since Election Day

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee said Thursday they have hauled in $207.5 million since Election Day.

Why it matters: The funds have been largely raised through President Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. His campaign's slew of lawsuits and recount efforts have seen little success.

The campaign has told supporters the funds will go to "election defense fund," but portions of the funds are going to Trump's newly-created political action committee.

The campaign did not say how the $207.5 million was divided. The funds were being split between the "Save America" PAC, paying off Trump's campaign debts, the RNC and two committees jointly operated by the RNC and the campaign.

What they're saying: “These tremendous fundraising numbers show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien.

“It also positions President Trump to continue leading the fight to clean up our corrupt elections process in so many areas around the country, and to build on gains from the 2020 elections so we can take back the House and build on our Senate majority in 2022," Stepien said in a statement without providing evidence for his corruption claims.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel added that the party has "been fighting tooth and nail to uphold election integrity across the country and defend our Senate Republicans in Georgia.”

Worth noting: Axios' Jonathan Swan reported in November that Trump has already started eyeballing a 2024 run.