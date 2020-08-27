What to expect from Trump's RNC acceptance speech

On Night 4 of the Republican National Convention, President Trump will deliver a wildly different speech than the one Joe Biden gave last week.

What to watch: Trump will offer a blistering rebuke of Biden’s record and his decades as "a failed" elected official in a closing address that will declare November as a battle between “us vs. them,” campaign officials tell Axios.

Biden's speech didn’t mention Trump by name once, but instead used the platform to share his personal story and offer himself as “an ally of the light.”

Trump will say Biden is "an empty shell of a candidate" and a "Trojan Horse" for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Trump will also go into "granular detail" about his second-term agenda.

Trump is expected to address the shooting of Jacob Blake and make reference to Kenosha as part of a larger discussion of unrest in the U.S.

Trump's speech will be delivered from the White House South Lawn, a departure from presidential norms.

The big picture: The campaign is especially excited about an appearance by Alice Johnson, whose prison sentence Trump commuted.

Other speakers include: