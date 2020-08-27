45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to expect from Trump's RNC acceptance speech

Staging and lighting is set up on the South Lawn of the White House on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Night 4 of the Republican National Convention, President Trump will deliver a wildly different speech than the one Joe Biden gave last week.

What to watch: Trump will offer a blistering rebuke of Biden’s record and his decades as "a failed" elected official in a closing address that will declare November as a battle between “us vs. them,” campaign officials tell Axios.

  • Biden's speech didn’t mention Trump by name once, but instead used the platform to share his personal story and offer himself as “an ally of the light.”
  • Trump will say Biden is “an empty shell of a candidate” and a “Trojan Horse” for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.
  • Trump will also go into “granular detail” about his second-term agenda.

Trump is expected to address the shooting of Jacob Blake and make reference to Kenosha as part of a larger discussion of unrest in the U.S.

  • Trump's speech will be delivered from the White House South Lawn, a departure from presidential norms.

The big picture: The campaign is especially excited about an appearance by Alice Johnson, whose prison sentence Trump commuted. 

Other speakers include:

  • Ivanka Trump, who will call her father the “people’s president"
  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy
  • Rudy Giuliani
  • New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched parties to become a Republican during impeachment

Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: President Trump speaks tonight on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

👉 Highlights from last night:

📝 Between the lines: How Trump could pull off another upset.

Hans Nichols
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump and Biden ready to refight 1968

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Win McNamee/Getty Images and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and Joe Biden are waging 2020 like it’s 1968, but they come at it with radically different views about this country's evolution over the past half century.

Driving the news: Jacob Blake's shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has become the latest flashpoint on race, policing and violence. A string of incidents have spurred street demonstrations from DC to Portland and framed an election-year debate about racial justice versus law and order.

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi: "I don't think that there should be any debates"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she doesn't believe there should be any debates between President Trump and Joe Biden because she believes Trump "will probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency."

Why it matters: Her statement isn't likely to make the Biden campaign happy, as the Trump campaign has attempted to paint Biden as senile and hoping to avoid a direct confrontation. Biden, however, has repeatedly said that he "can hardly wait" to debate the president.

