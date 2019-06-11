"You can't impeach somebody when there's never been anything done wrong...When you look at past impeachments, whether it was President Clinton, or I guess President Nixon never got there. He left. I don’t leave. Big difference. I don’t leave. We did nothing wrong except create the greatest economy in the history of our country. We did nothing wrong except rebuild our military like nobody’s ever seen before."

Why it matters: Trump is facing calls for impeachment from — as of Axios' most recent count — 60 members of the House. The House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee are holding public hearings on the Mueller report in order to "educate the public" on what they believe could be impeachable offenses on the part of the president.

