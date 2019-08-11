Trump retweets baseless conspiracy theory tying Epstein death to Clintons

President Trump on Saturday evening retweeted an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory by conservative actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams suggesting that the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein was somehow tied to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Why it matters: This is not the first time the president has amplified baseless conspiracy theories, having risen to political prominence in part thanks to the "birther" campaign that claimed that President Obama was not born in the United States. In addition to any ties between Epstein's death and the Clintons being completely unsubstantiated, Williams' tweet also falsely claimed that Epstein was on suicide watch.