Trump retweets baseless conspiracy theory tying Epstein death to Clintons

President Trump on Saturday evening retweeted an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory by conservative actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams suggesting that the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein was somehow tied to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Why it matters: This is not the first time the president has amplified baseless conspiracy theories, having risen to political prominence in part thanks to the "birther" campaign that claimed that President Obama was not born in the United States. In addition to any ties between Epstein's death and the Clintons being completely unsubstantiated, Williams' tweet also falsely claimed that Epstein was on suicide watch.

  • Officials said that Epstein was under extra security in a special unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center after being found with injuries on his neck last month, but was no longer under suicide watch at the time of his death.

Clinton Press Secretary Angel Ureña responded on Twitter: "Ridiculous, and of course not true — and Donald Trump knows it. Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet?"

  • The Justice Department and the White House did not respond to requests for comment, per the Washington Post.

