Trump retweets claim that Big Tech censorship of conservatives is "fascism"

President Trump on Sunday evening retweeted a claim from user @TheRightMelissa that Big Tech companies like Twitter are "colluding with Democrats" to censor conservative content, which she alleged amounts to "fascism."

"For the few conservatives they have left on, twitter is engaged in shadow banning of conservative content. For example twitter has made it such that my followers will not see my tweets in trending topics. Big Tech is colluding with Democrats to shut down opposition. Fascism"
@TheRightMelissa

Why it matters: Trump has frequently repeated the unsubstantiated claim that politically biased Big Tech companies "shadow ban" conservatives by decreasing the public visibility of their accounts. In May, the White House launched a tool on that allows any U.S. citizen to submit a complaint if they think they were unfairly censored on social media platforms.

